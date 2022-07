1 / 10 No 10 | University of Hyderabad scored 61.71 points on NRIF's parameters.



No 9 | Vellore Institute of Technology | Known for its technical courses, especially engineering, VIT scored 61.77 points.



No 8 | Calcutta University | Counted among one of the oldest universities in India, Calcutta university scored 62.23 points to stand at the eighth position.



No 7 | Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) | Second university to hail from Karnataka, Manipal scored 62.84 points.



No. 6 | Banaras Hindu University | Uttar Pradesh's only university to be ranked under the top 10, BHU scored 63.20 points.



No 5 | Amrita Vishwaapeeth | Located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, this university scored 63.40 to stand at fifth position.



No 4 | Jadavpur University | Kolkata-based university ranked after Jamia Milia Islami at fourth position with 65.37 points.



No 3 | Jamia Milia Islamia | The university stood at the third spot with 65.91 points.



No 2 | Jawaharlal Nehru University | The Delhi-based university secured the second spot with 68.47 points.