Most used corporate buzzwords you must include in your resume to land a job

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 10, 2023 4:36:45 PM IST (Published)

Here are some key words that recruiters seek for searching for potential candidates. Using corporate buzzwords in a resume can demonstrate that you are familiar with industry-specific language and trends, which increases your chances of securing an interview.

Hunting for a new job can be extremely can be really stressful. Sending over your resume to multiple companies and not getting a call back is often demoralising. One of the easier ways to ensure you reach the right recruiter is to use the relevant corporate buzzwords. But how can you know which jobs are the best ones to use? SimpleTexting, a message-based marketing platform, has compiled a list of 45 corporate buzzwords that you can include in your resume. Here are the top buzzwords based on 6.6 million US LinkedIn job postings and how you should use them in your resume. (Image: Reuters)

Whole using these words in your resume can make sure that you add enough supporting information to back up your claims. Using words like ‘scalable’ and ‘data-driven’ when they aren’t applicable to your previous work or the position that you’re applying for will be less than useful. (Image: AP)

Using corporate buzzwords in a resume can be beneficial when applying to jobs as it can demonstrate that you are familiar with industry-specific language and trends. By including relevant buzzwords, you can show that you have a good understanding of the company culture, goals and current initiatives. This can make your resume stand out from the rest and increase your chances of being considered for the job. (Ellen F. O'Connell/Hazelton Standard-Speaker via AP, File)

Here are some key words that recruiters seek for while hiring: Innovator, Dynamic, team-player, proven track record, empower, thought leader, self-starter, data-driven, scalable.

