Here are 7 most in-demand tech skills for freelancers

The tech industry is a dynamic field, requiring a diverse range of skills and expertise. From full stack development to manual testing, there are various roles that play a crucial part in ensuring the seamless functioning of technology and cryptocurrencies. With changes in corporate culture, more and more tech companies rely on freelancers and contractual hires to meet their staffing needs. Therefore, despite layoffs, freelancers remain in high demand. While US-based freelancers are able to command higher fees, freelancers in India on average charge about a tenth of the price. Here's a closer look at some of the highest-paying niches for freelancers in the industry. (Image: Shutterstock)

Full Stack Development: Full stack developers are multi-talented professionals who have the skills to build both the front-end and back-end of a website. They are proficient in coding languages like JavaScript and Python and ensure that the site works smoothly. The average rate for a full stack developer on Upwork is around $135 per hour. (Image: Shutterstock)

Mobile App Development: Mobile app developers are software engineers who specialize in creating applications for mobile devices. They use coding languages to fix any bugs, work with graphic designers, and data scientists to build their apps. The average rate for a mobile app developer on Upwork is $155 per hour. (Image: Shutterstock)

Web Design: Web designers are responsible for building websites, using programming languages like HTML and JavaScript and graphic design software such as Adobe Photoshop. They create the look and functionality of the site. On Upwork, web designers charge around $250 per hour.(Image: AP/Niranjan Shrestha)

UX/UI Designer: UX/UI designers focus on creating user-friendly experiences on websites and apps. They plan the structure of the site, develop content, create prototypes, and test for bugs. On Upwork, UX/UI designers charge around $120 per hour. (Image: Reuters)

CMS Development: A content management system (CMS) is a software tool that helps users manage their content, from creation to publication. CMS developers are responsible for building both the front-end and back-end of the software. They charge around $105 per hour on Upwork. (Image: Shutterstock)

Manual Testing: Manual testers are professionals who test the functionality of a software without the aid of automated tools. They ensure that the software works correctly in various scenarios and report any bugs or issues. On Upwork, manual testers charge around $50 per hour. (Image: Shutterstock)

Script and Automation: Automation scripts are lists of commands for software that help automate tasks like sending an email to a customer. Scripting and automation specialists write these scripts in coding languages like Python and JavaScript. On Upwork, scripting and automation specialists charge around $350 per hour.