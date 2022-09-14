10 big tech companies and their big layoffs in 2022

SUMMARY Budget cuts, poor performances, and supply chain disruptions are impacting some of the biggest tech companies in the world. So far, the year 2022 has seen a series of layoffs from companies like Microsoft, Meta, Twitter, Snapchat and many others. The latest one to join the trend is India’s third-largest software exporter, HCL Technologies. The IT major has laid off 350 employees globally, who were reportedly working on its client Microsoft’s news-related products. Here’s a look at the tech giants that have laid off employees in 2022.

HCL | Employees laid off: 350 | HCL Technologies recently laid off 350 employees globally who were working on its client Microsoft’s news-related products. These employees were from across geographies, including Guatemala, the Philippines and India. (Image: Shutterstock)

Snap | Employees laid off: More than 1,280 | Parent company of Snapchat has laid off approximately 20 percent of its workforce in a bid to reduce costs. As reported by Engadget, the company has laid off around 1,300 employees and is expected to lay off more than 6,400 employees in the coming months. (Image: Shutterstock)

Better.com | Employees laid off: Between 4,500 to 4,700 | Better.com gave pink slips to 900 employees in 2021, and made headlines for the way it delivered the message--through a Zoom call. In April 2022, the company laid off an additional 1,200 to 1,500 employees and in the next couple of months it laid off over 3,100 members of staff across both the United States and India. Better.com is expected to make its fourth round of layoffs in a year and 250 ‘or more' roles are potentially on the chopping block as per a TechCrunch report. (Image: Shutterstock)

Meta | Employees laid off: 60 | Meta terminated 60 contract workers from Accenture, according to a report by Bloomberg. Since Meta is looking to shift its work to Singapore, another 600 of Accenture workers on Facebook projects are expected to lose their job. (Image: Shutterstock)

Apple | Employees laid off: 100 | Apple has cut over 100 contractor roles across several regions, as reported by Bloomberg. The contractors were from the recruitment arm of the company. (Image: Shutterstock)

Microsoft | Employees laid off: Around 2000 | Microsoft earlier laid off about 1810 employees and recently, as per a Business Insider report, it showed the door to the Modern Life Experiences team of 200 workers. This department focused on professional consumers, which was originally formed in 2018. (Image: Shutterstock)

Netflix | Employees laid off: 450 | Netflix saw its subscriber shrink for the first time in 2022, due to fierce competition from the other streaming services. The company blamed slowed revenue growth. Earlier in May, Netflix laid off about 150 of its staff, including 25 from its fan site Tudum. (Image: Shutterstock)

Twitter | Employees laid off: Fewer than 100 people | Twitter paused hiring during Elon Musk's acquisition bid and reportedly to cut costs the company let go of around 100 employees. (Image: Shutterstock)

Shopify | Employees laid off: 1,000 staff | Shopify laid off about 1,000 employees in July and the company stated that most departments were in recruitment, staff, and sales. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tencent | Employees laid off: 5,500 | The Chinese tech major, Tencent, announced it had laid off 5,500 employees from its payroll in the last quarter. This was the first major layoff by the company in 10 years which came after missing quarterly revenue estimates. (Image: Shutterstock)