ISB, IIM-B in top 100 executive MBA degrees ranking; here are the top 10

SUMMARY The Indian School of Business and the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, have been ranked among the world’s 100 best institutes for executive MBA courses, according to the Financial Times Executive MBA 2022 ranking. While ISB was at rank 44, IIM-B secured the 86th spot, with the weighted average alumni salary for the two institutes being USD 315,550 (Rs 2.59 crore) and USD 222,615 (Rs 1.83 crore). Here are the institutes that topped the rankings this year.

1 / 10

10. IESE Business School | With campuses located in Barcelona, Madrid, Munich, New York and São Paulo, the IESE Business School is part of the University of Navarra, Spain. The school’s Spain and US campuses were ranked 10 by FT on its list, with its alumni earning around USD 350,394. (Image: iese.edu)

2 / 10

9. Olin School of Business | Part of Washington University, the Olin School of Business was founded in 1917. The institute offers its executive MBA program in various countries like China and India. Its Shanghai offering, which is in partnership with Fudan University, was ranked ninth. It has an average alumni salary of USD 398,893. (WashU Olin School of Business, Youtube)

3 / 10

8. University of Chicago Booth School of Business | The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business was listed at the eighth spot in the 2022 rankings. Its US, UK and China campuses were found to have alumni with an average salary of USD 326,046. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

7. MIT Sloan School of Management | MIT’s famed Sloan School of Management was founded in 1914. The institute’s executive MBA alumnus is expected to earn around USD 395,427, and the school was ranked number seven in 2022’s list. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 10

6. Trium Global EMBA | A partnership between NYU Stern School of Business, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and HEC School of Management, Paris, the executive MBA program was ranked sixth with an average alumnus salary of USD 384,089. (Image: triumemba.org)

6 / 10

5. ESCP Business School | Spread across campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw, the ESCP Business School is one of the most prestigious and exclusive in Europe. The weighted average alumnus salary is around USD 311,444 and the institute is ranked fifth. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7 / 10

4. HEC Paris | One of the most prestigious grandes ecoles in Europe, HEC Paris is known for the specialised programs that it offers from its locations in Paris and Doha. The institute is ranked fourth and has an average salary of USD 342,273. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 10

3. Tsinghua University/INSEAD | A partnership between France-based INSEAD, which has campuses across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America, and Beijing’s Tsinghua University, the Tsinghua-INSEAD EMBA is ranked third in the world. Alumni of the program can earn around USD 399,462. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

2. China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) | Located in Shanghai, China, the China Europe International Business School was opened in partnership between the Chinese government and the European Commission. The institute is constantly ranked as one of the world’s best business schools, having secured rank two in the executive MBA list. Its alumni can earn around USD 519,782. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

1. Kellogg-HKUST | A partnership between Kellogg School of Management, one of the oldest and most prestigious business schools, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, one of the best universities in the world, Kellog-HKUST is the world’s best EMBA institute. The alumni of the program earn around USD 584,197. (Image: emba.hkust.edu.hk)