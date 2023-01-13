Apple, Meta not among Glassdoor’s top 10 best companies to work for in 2023 – find out who ranks No 1

SUMMARY Glassdoor has published its list of the 100 best places to work, which includes companies that have at least 1,000 employees and 75 reviews on their website. The list shows that despite challenges in 2022, six of the top 10 companies are in the technology industry. Notably, this is the first time in over 10 years that Apple and Meta are not included in the top 100. Here's a look at the top 10 companies to work for in 2023.

1 / 10

No. 1 | Gainsight | Rating - 4.7 | Industry - Technology | Gainsight, a software company that was recently added to Glassdoor's list of best places to work, has achieved the top rank in 2023. Established in 2009, the firm focuses on customer success and product experience software and its products can be integrated with various platforms such as Salesforce, SAP, Outlook, and Zoom. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

No. 2 | Box Inc. | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Technology | Box, a company based in Redwood City, California, has moved up to the second spot on the list, from its previous fifth-place position. The company which was founded in 2005, provides cloud-based content management, collaboration, and file-sharing tools. It markets itself as a leading collaboration platform that can be integrated with a large number of applications, automates workflow and secure data. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

No. 3 | Bain & Company | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Consulting | Bain & Company is a global management consulting firm that provides strategy consulting, operations consulting, and private equity services. The company was founded in 1973, and headquartered in Boston, Bain has offices in over 50 cities across the globe. The company is known for its expertise in areas such as corporate strategy, performance improvement, and private equity. Bain has worked with many of the world's leading companies and has a reputation for delivering results through its deep analytical capabilities and its focus on implementation. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

No. 4 | McKinsey & Company | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Consulting | McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm that provides strategic and operational consulting services to a wide range of industries. The company was founded in 1926 and is known for its expertise in areas such as corporate strategy, operations, and organization. Headquartered in New York City, McKinsey has offices in over 130 cities worldwide, the firm is widely considered one of the most prestigious consulting firms in the world. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 10

No. 5 | Nvidia | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Technology | Nvidia, a California-based semiconductor company, dropped from the first to the fifth position on the list in 2023, even though it remains the leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs). The company was established in 1993 and initially manufactured GPUs for personal computers. However, it has diversified its business to other areas such as using GPUs to speed up AI workloads on servers and edge devices. Over the past two years, Nvidia has been working to transform itself into a full-stack computing company by developing high-performance network chips, specialized systems and enterprise software products. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 10

No. 6 | MathWorks | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Technology | MathWorks is a developer of mathematical computing software for engineers and scientists. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts. MathWorks offers a range of products, including MATLAB, a high-level programming language for numerical computation and visualization. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 10

No. 7 | Boston Consulting Group | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Consulting | Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm that provides strategy, operations, and technology consulting services to a wide range of industries. The company was founded in 1963 and is known for its expertise in topics such as corporate strategy, digital transformation, and operations management. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

No. 8 | Google | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Technology | Google, one of the most prominent technology companies in the world based in California, offers a vast array of internet-related services and products that encompasses smartphones, cloud computing infrastructure, and productivity software like Google Workspace which is very popular. The company was established in 1998 and was restructured as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc in 2014. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

No. 9 | ServiceNow | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Technology | California-based ServiceNow has moved up from the 23rd position to the top ten in this year's list. The company provides a cloud-based platform that helps organizations streamline their digital workflows. In October, it announced its new initiative called "RiseUp with ServiceNow", a global program that aims to provide the company, its customers, and its channel partners with the necessary skills to expand the use of the ServiceNow platform in light of the global shortage of digital transformation IT skills. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

No. 10 | In-N-Out-Burger | Rating - 4.6 | Industry - Restaurants | In-N-Out Burger is a popular fast-food chain based in California, known for its burgers, fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded in 1948 and has grown to become a beloved West Coast institution, with locations primarily in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. In-N-Out is famous for its simple menu and its commitment to using high-quality ingredients. (Image: Shutterstock)