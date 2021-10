1 / 7 Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities: We continue to see the February policy as the earliest period of review for the RBI to narrow the policy rate corridor by raising the reverse repo rate.









2 / 7 Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank: Reverse repo rate will be increased in December by 20 basis points. And by another 20 basis points in February 2022. In December the monetary policy stance will still remain accommodative and so the reverse repo rate hike will happen without a change in the stance. However, in February if everything is okay on the COVID front, then they can change the stance to neutral with another 20 basis points reverse repo hike and that will narrow the gap between the repo and reverse repo to 25 basis points. Then sometime after that, they can consider doing a repo rate hike.









3 / 7 Ananth Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR: Remember, before the December policy, there would be the November FOMC, as well, where the likelihood of a taper being announced is pretty high. So at that point of time, in December, and in February, the chances of a reverse repo rate hike being introduced slowly, is I think very much on the cards and it falls in with the glide path angle that they mentioned.









4 / 7 Ananth Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR (II): The possibility that we see December and February as maybe a 20 basis point height for the reverse repo is a possibility. Now, of course, a lot depends upon the evolving situation how commodity prices, coal prices etc. more from here.









5 / 7 R Sivakumar Head Fixed Income, Axis AMC: They can raise the reverse repo rate not in the next meeting but in the meeting after that. I also agree they can raise these rates without touching the accommodative stance because the accommodative stance applies to the repo rate, which is at 4 percent.









6 / 7 Anand Bagri, Head - Domestic Markets, RBL Bank: We are expecting maybe a 15 basis point reverse repo hike in the December policy. With further taking away of liquidity between the December to February quarter, we would possibly see the call fixing is closer towards the repo rate. So possibly a stage would be set for a reverse repo hike in the February policy.