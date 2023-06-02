US Economy: Debt ceiling bill clears house hurdle, what's next?

SUMMARY In a crucial move, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on May 31 to suspend the country's debt ceiling, just days before the government was set to default on its debt. But what is it? Why did the US govt want it raised?

The debt ceiling, also known as the debt limit, is the maximum amount of money that the United States can borrow cumulatively by issuing bonds. The passing of the bill provides temporary relief and allows the government to borrow more funds to cover its expenses. (Image: Shutterstock)

The concept of the debt ceiling dates back to 1917 when Congress granted the Treasury the authority to issue bonds to finance America's involvement in World War I. It was established as a means for Congress to monitor and control government spending. Since 2001, the US government has consistently run a deficit, spending approximately $1 trillion more annually than it receives in taxes and other revenue. (Image: Shutterstock)

To bridge this gap and cover federal expenses, the Treasury relies on borrowing money. The debt ceiling sets a cap on the total amount that can be borrowed. When the debt approaches this limit, the Treasury is unable to borrow any more money unless the debt ceiling is raised. (Image: Shutterstock)

The debt ceiling of the United States stood at $31.4 trillion prior to the bill's approval by the House of Representatives. The recently passed agreement has suspended the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025. (Image: Shutterstock)

Throughout its history, the US debt ceiling has undergone 78 adjustments, extensions, or revisions since 1960. Republican presidents have been responsible for raising the ceiling 49 times, while Democratic presidents have done so 29 times. (Image: Shutterstock)

The substantial size of the US debt can be attributed to consistent spending surpassing the country's revenue. The largest portion of the US budget is allocated to benefit programs such as Social Security and Medicare. As the population ages, projected increases in spending are expected in these programs. (Image: Shutterstock)

The recent bill's passage in the House was a critical step to avoid a potential crisis. Reaching the debt ceiling would have forced the government into default, negatively impacting financial markets and risking severe economic consequences. The bill received majority support from both Democrats and Republicans, with 165 Democrats and 149 Republicans voting in favor. However, 117 representatives voted against the bill. (Image: Shutterstock)

The debt ceiling issue has become a political bargaining chip between the two major parties. Republicans, who hold a narrow majority in the House, had demanded significant spending cuts as a condition for extending the debt ceiling. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy successfully brought President Joe Biden and the Democrats to the negotiating table, resulting in a deal that included modest reductions in federal spending and added conditions on aid for low-income Americans. (Image: Shutterstock)

The bill will now proceed to the Senate, where it must also be enacted before reaching President Biden's desk for his signature. The Senate leaders of both parties expressed their intent to move swiftly and pass the legislation before the federal government's expected funds depletion on June 5. However, potential delays due to amendment votes could complicate the process. (Image: Shutterstock)

The last time the United States faced a debt ceiling crisis was in 2011, when the situation was resolved with then-President Barack Obama agreeing to more than $900 billion in spending cuts. (Image: Shutterstock)

President Biden expressed his support for the bill, stating, "This agreement is good news for the American people and the American economy. I urge the Senate to pass it as quickly as possible so that I can sign it into law." (Image: Shutterstock)