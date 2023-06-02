English
US Economy: Debt ceiling bill clears house hurdle, what's next?

In a crucial move, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on May 31 to suspend the country's debt ceiling, just days before the government was set to default on its debt. But what is it? Why did the US govt want it raised?

The debt ceiling, also known as the debt limit, is the maximum amount of money that the United States can borrow cumulatively by issuing bonds. The passing of the bill provides temporary relief and allows the government to borrow more funds to cover its expenses. (Image: Shutterstock)

The concept of the debt ceiling dates back to 1917 when Congress granted the Treasury the authority to issue bonds to finance America's involvement in World War I. It was established as a means for Congress to monitor and control government spending. Since 2001, the US government has consistently run a deficit, spending approximately $1 trillion more annually than it receives in taxes and other revenue. (Image: Shutterstock)

