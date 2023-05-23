Smooth start for Rs 2,000 note exchange: Some bank branches witness small queues

SUMMARY According to a senior official of a public sector bank, not much rush is seen so far because there is a window of four months for exchange and currency in circulation to be exchanged is also relatively less compared to demonetisation.

Small queues were witnessed at some bank branches today for the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes against smaller denominations as part of the withdrawal exercise. The RBI has issued guidelines on Friday to exchange Rs 2,000 notes from Tuesday in an effort to curb hoarding of black money. (Image: Shivani Bazaz/CNBC-TV18)

No great rush was witnessed for exchange when branches opened. Outlets of private sector banks in metro cities in the early hours had business as usual. (Image: Shivani Bazaz/CNBC-TV18)

According to a senior official of a public sector bank, not much rush is seen so far because there is a window of four months for exchange and currency in circulation to be exchanged is also relatively less compared to demonetisation. (Image: Shivani Bazaz/CNBC-TV18)

So, how can you get rid of your Rs 2,000 notes before the deadline? Here are some key things you need to know: (Image: Reuters)

You can visit any bank branch and provide your account details to deposit or exchange your Rs 2,000 notes. You will also have to sign and submit the form along with your Rs 2,000 notes. (Image: Shivani Bazaz/CNBC-TV18)

You will have to fill out a request slip with basic details such as your name, number and value of notes, place and date of exchange. You can deposit any amount of Rs 2,000 notes in your account without any restrictions. (Image: Shivani Bazaz/CNBC-TV18)

However, you can only exchange up to Rs 20,000 worth of Rs 2,000 notes for other denominations at a time. You can stand in the queue any number of times for this purpose. (Image: PTI)

If you do not have a bank account, you can still exchange your Rs 2,000 notes for other denominations up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank branch. The exchange facility is free of cost and does not require any fee or charges. (Image: PTI)

Banks have been instructed to make special arrangements for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to reduce their inconvenience. (File photo)

86% of India's currency in circulation was made invalid on November 8, 2016. However, this time, Rs 2,000 notes remain legal tender. The RBI had stopped printing Rs 2,000 notes in 2018-19 and the notes were rarely seen in the market. (Image: PTI)

Unlike the November 2016 shock demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender. (Image: PTI)

RBI Governor Shaktiikanta Das on Monday said there is enough time available for exchange and deposit in bank accounts, so people should not panic. (Image: Reuters)