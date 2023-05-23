Smooth start for Rs 2,000 note exchange: Some bank branches witness small queues

English
homephotos Newseconomy NewsSmooth start for Rs 2,000 note exchange: Some bank branches witness small queues

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 1:46:44 PM IST (Published)

According to a senior official of a public sector bank, not much rush is seen so far because there is a window of four months for exchange and currency in circulation to be exchanged is also relatively less compared to demonetisation.

Small queues were witnessed at some bank branches today for the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes against smaller denominations as part of the withdrawal exercise. The RBI has issued guidelines on Friday to exchange Rs 2,000 notes from Tuesday in an effort to curb hoarding of black money. (Image: Shivani Bazaz/CNBC-TV18)

No great rush was witnessed for exchange when branches opened. Outlets of private sector banks in metro cities in the early hours had business as usual. (Image: Shivani Bazaz/CNBC-TV18)

