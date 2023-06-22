RBI releases minutes of June MPC 2023 — here are the key takeaways

SUMMARY RBI MPC minutes: While RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed confidence in India's macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects, Professor Jayanth R Varma said the monetary policy is now dangerously close to levels at which it can inflict significant damage to the economy.

1 / 8

RBI June MPC 2023 minutes | All members of the MPC – Dr Shashanka Bhide, Dr Ashima Goyal, Professor Jayanth R. Varma, Dr Rajiv Ranjan, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das – unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent.

2 / 8

RBI June MPC 2023 minutes | Dr Shashanka Bhide, Dr Ashima Goyal, Dr Rajiv Ranjan, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das voted to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth. Professor Jayanth R Varma expressed reservations on this part of the resolution.