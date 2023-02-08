RBI MPC meet: Repo rate hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5% — Key highlights in pics

SUMMARY Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on February 8. This is the sixth interest rate hike by RBI since May 2022, taking the total quantum of hike to 250 basis points.

1 / 6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on February 8, citing sticky core inflation. This is the sixth time interest rates have been hiked since May 2022. The current hike takes the total quantum of hike to 250 basis points in less than a year.

2 / 6

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a majority decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and keep a 'strong vigil' on inflation outlook.

3 / 6

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a majority decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and keep a 'strong vigil' on inflation outlook. According to Das, the retail inflation will average 6.5 percent in the current fiscal and moderate to 5.3 percent in 2023-24.

4 / 6

The governor said the inflation will moderate in the next fiscal but remain above the 4 per cent level. The RBI is mandated to keep inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

5 / 6

Indian economy has remained resilient demand global headwinds, Das said.

6 / 6

For the next fiscal, the RBI projected a growth rate of 6.4 percent. In the latest Economic Survey of the finance ministry, growth projection was 6-6.8 percent for 2023-24.