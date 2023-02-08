English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newseconomy NewsRBI MPC meet: Repo rate hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5% — Key highlights in pics

RBI MPC meet: Repo rate hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5% — Key highlights in pics

RBI MPC meet: Repo rate hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5% — Key highlights in pics
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 8, 2023 11:22:58 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on February 8. This is the sixth interest rate hike by RBI since May 2022, taking the total quantum of hike to 250 basis points.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on February 8, citing sticky core inflation. This is the sixth time interest rates have been hiked since May 2022. The current hike takes the total quantum of hike to 250 basis points in less than a year.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a majority decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and keep a 'strong vigil' on inflation outlook.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a majority decided to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and keep a 'strong vigil' on inflation outlook. According to Das, the retail inflation will average 6.5 percent in the current fiscal and moderate to 5.3 percent in 2023-24.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 6

The governor said the inflation will moderate in the next fiscal but remain above the 4 per cent level. The RBI is mandated to keep inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 6

Indian economy has remained resilient demand global headwinds, Das said.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

For the next fiscal, the RBI projected a growth rate of 6.4 percent. In the latest Economic Survey of the finance ministry, growth projection was 6-6.8 percent for 2023-24.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

RBI maintains policy stance but revises FY24 growth target to 6.4%

Next Article

RBI hikes interest rates in India to the highest in four years

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X