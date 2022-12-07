English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newseconomy News

RBI MPC meet key highlights: Repo rate hiked by 35 bps, GDP growth projection lowered to 6.8%

RBI MPC meet key highlights: Repo rate hiked by 35 bps, GDP growth projection lowered to 6.8%

RBI MPC meet key highlights: Repo rate hiked by 35 bps, GDP growth projection lowered to 6.8%
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 11:53:11 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Reserve Bank of India raised the benchmark lending rate on December 7 by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent. This is the fifth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June, August and September. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year. Here are the key highlights of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meet from December 7

CNBCTV18
1 / 6

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the benchmark lending rate on December 7 by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent in a bid to tame inflation, which has remained above its tolerance level for the past 11 months. With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate at which banks borrow from the central bank now has crossed 6 percent.

CNBCTV18
2 / 6

This is the fifth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June, August and September. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year.

CNBCTV18
3 / 6

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das retained the inflation projection at 6.7 percent for the current fiscal. The RBI has slashed its GDP growth forecast to 6.8 percent from an earlier estimate of 7 percent for the current fiscal. In its last bi-monthly policy review released in September, the RBI had slashed the economic growth projection for the current financial year to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier on account of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally.

CNBCTV18
4 / 6

Despite the downward revision in the economic growth projection, India will remain among the fastest growing major economies in the world, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the latest bi-monthly monetary policy. 

CNBCTV18
5 / 6

 He said the Indian economy remains resilient and is a bright spot in a gloomy world. It is to be noted that the RBI had also pared its growth projection in September as well. The World Bank on Tuesday revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 per cent for 2022-23 from its earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

CNBCTV18
6 / 6

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das decided by majority view in favour of the rate hike. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while fixing its benchmark rate, stood at 6.7 percent in October. Retail inflation has been ruling above the RBI's comfort level of 6 percent since January this year.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Read full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' MPC speech

Next Article

RBI MPC hikes lending rate by 35 bps in-line with market expectation

arrow down