Realty experts say home loan rates may drop before the end of 2023

SUMMARY Amit Goyal, Managing Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty believes “the pause in rate hikes will instill a sense of optimism among borrowers and the momentum in home sales will continue."

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday emphasised the importance of keeping a close eye on inflation and reiterated the need to maintain Arjuna’s eye on the inflation scenario as headline inflation still remains above the target of 4%.

“The last leg of the journey is always the toughest,” Shaktikanta Das said, adding, “We will do whatever necessary to ensure long-term inflation expectations remain anchored… We will remain watchful and proactive in dealing with emerging risks to price and financial stability.”