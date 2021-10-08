RBI is 'giving growth a chance': Experts react to monetary policy decision
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The Reserve Bank of India decided to keep the monetary policy accommodative and the repo rate unchanged in the fourth MPC meet of the FY22. CNBC-TV18 reached out to economists and experts to understand the impact of the overall policy on the economy, here’s what they said:
Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank: In line with our expectations, the RBI kept its monetary stance accommodative, keeping rates unchanged in its monetary policy announcement today. The RBI adopted a calibrated and patient approach towards managing liquidity and monetary policy support, recognizing that there are still some downside risks to growth.
Ashwani Bhatia, Managing Director, SBI: The rates to my mind appeared to have bottomed out but the good part about the policy is it is extremely balanced, no surprises. It is a stance that was maintained, no hawkishness and I love the fact that the governor talked about the boat just coming to the shores but there is a journey beyond the shore also. I would be very positive as far as this policy is concerned, no surprises, inflation under control, wonderful measures and he is still giving growth the chance.
Taimur Baig, MD and Chief Economist of DBS Group: A very neutral hold, I was probably expecting a bit of a hawkish hold, a bit of a timeline with respect to more concrete ways of withdrawing the liquidity. But also maybe some discussion on capital inflow management, which seems to be the big issue going forward for emerging markets, in general. India, in particular, has been the beneficiary of a very large amount of inflows.
Bhaskar Panda, Exec VP & Head- Overseas Treasury of HDFC Bank: I do not see any hint for the reverse repo. But at the same time, I have to congratulate the governor for giving a most balanced and growth-oriented policy and keeping all the policy rates as it is. We were expecting some change in probably reverse repo rate, but he has not changed it.
Ananth Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR: I think they have stuck to the tone they had promised in the press conferences and speeches prior to the policy. They have always talked about having a glide path, staying calm, doing things in a calibrated fashion. Now, unfortunately, in the last 10 days with all the chaos we saw in energy markets, and global markets and US treasuries, etc. we did expect they would be more hawkish, but they stayed calm and looked through what happened in the last 10 days. So I am actually pretty happy that they have stuck to that.