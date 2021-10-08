RBI is 'giving growth a chance': Experts react to monetary policy decision



1 / 5 Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank: In line with our expectations, the RBI kept its monetary stance accommodative, keeping rates unchanged in its monetary policy announcement today. The RBI adopted a calibrated and patient approach towards managing liquidity and monetary policy support, recognizing that there are still some downside risks to growth.









2 / 5 Ashwani Bhatia, Managing Director, SBI: The rates to my mind appeared to have bottomed out but the good part about the policy is it is extremely balanced, no surprises. It is a stance that was maintained, no hawkishness and I love the fact that the governor talked about the boat just coming to the shores but there is a journey beyond the shore also. I would be very positive as far as this policy is concerned, no surprises, inflation under control, wonderful measures and he is still giving growth the chance.









3 / 5 Taimur Baig, MD and Chief Economist of DBS Group: A very neutral hold, I was probably expecting a bit of a hawkish hold, a bit of a timeline with respect to more concrete ways of withdrawing the liquidity. But also maybe some discussion on capital inflow management, which seems to be the big issue going forward for emerging markets, in general. India, in particular, has been the beneficiary of a very large amount of inflows.









4 / 5 Bhaskar Panda, Exec VP & Head- Overseas Treasury of HDFC Bank: I do not see any hint for the reverse repo. But at the same time, I have to congratulate the governor for giving a most balanced and growth-oriented policy and keeping all the policy rates as it is. We were expecting some change in probably reverse repo rate, but he has not changed it.





