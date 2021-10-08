0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

RBI is 'giving growth a chance': Experts react to monetary policy decision

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
RBI is 'giving growth a chance': Experts react to monetary policy decision

The Reserve Bank of India decided to keep the monetary policy accommodative and the repo rate unchanged in the fourth MPC meet of the FY22. CNBC-TV18 reached out to economists and experts to understand the impact of the overall policy on the economy, here’s what they said: