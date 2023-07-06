PM Modi's Bikaner bonanza: Railway station to get a facelift, green energy and expressway boost

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for various development works, including the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station. He will also address a public rally in Norangdesar, Bikaner.

1 / 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bikaner on July 8, inaugurate projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. He will lay the foundation stones for various development works, including the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station. He will also address a public rally in Norangdesar, Bikaner. (PTI Photo)

2 / 10

The redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station will cost around Rs 450 crores. It will involve the renovation of all platforms while preserving the heritage status of the existing structure. The project will improve the facilities and services for the passengers and tourists. (Image: Government of India)

3 / 10

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor. The expressway will span over 500 km in Rajasthan and will reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities and industrial corridors. The expressway will also facilitate the seamless transportation of goods and enhance tourism and economic development along its route. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around Rs 10,950 crore. The green energy corridor will integrate about 6 GW of renewable power and help in grid balancing of renewable power with thermal generation in Western Region and hydro generation in Northern Region. The green energy corridor will also strengthen transmission capacity between Northern Region and Western Region. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 10

PM Modi will dedicate Bikaner to the Bhiwadi Transmission Line, which will help in the evacuation of 8.1 GW of solar power in Rajasthan. The transmission line will be developed by Power Grid at a cost of around Rs 1,340 crores. The transmission line will also support the government's target of achieving 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 10

PM Modi will dedicate a new 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner. The hospital will have a capacity upgradeable to 100 beds. The hospital will serve as a vital healthcare facility, catering to the medical needs of the local community and ensuring accessible and quality healthcare services. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 10

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the doubling of the 43 km long Churu-Ratangarh section of the railway line. Doubling this rail line will enhance connectivity and facilitate easier transportation of gypsum, limestone, food grains and fertiliser products from the Bikaner region to the rest of the country. Doubling this rail line will also increase the speed and safety of train operations and reduce congestion on the route. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 10

PM Modi's visit to Bikaner is part of his two-day tour of four states on July 7-8. He will visit Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to take part in over a dozen programmes and inaugurate about 50 projects worth Rs 50,000 crore. He will also interact with various beneficiaries and stakeholders of various schemes and initiatives of the central government. (Image: Government of India)

9 / 10

PM Modi's visit to Bikaner is expected to boost the BJP's prospects in Rajasthan ahead of the assembly elections due later this year. BJP state president CP Joshi claimed that it will be the biggest rally of the PM in Rajasthan. He said that the BJP is confident of winning the elections under the leadership of PM Modi. (Image: Government of India)

10 / 10

PM Modi's visit to Bikaner is also seen as a gesture of appreciation for the people of Rajasthan who have supported him and his government's policies and reforms. He said that the people of Rajasthan have shown their trust in PM Modi's vision for a new India. He said that PM Modi's development projects in Bikaner will transform the region and benefit lakhs of people. (Image: Government of India)