PM Modi's Bikaner bonanza: Railway station to get a facelift, green energy and expressway boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bikaner on July 8, inaugurate projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. He will lay the foundation stones for various development works, including the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station. He will also address a public rally in Norangdesar, Bikaner. (PTI Photo)

The redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station will cost around Rs 450 crores. It will involve the renovation of all platforms while preserving the heritage status of the existing structure. The project will improve the facilities and services for the passengers and tourists. (Image: Government of India)