1 / 11 Economic inequality is now contributing to the deaths of at least 21,300 people each day, the study said.



2 / 11 Around 56 lakh people die every year due to the lack of access to healthcare in poor countries.



3 / 11 At least 67000 women die every year due to female genital mutilation or murder at the hands of a former or current partner.



4 / 11 Hunger kills over 21 lakh people every year.



5 / 11 Climate-crisis will lead to the death of 2,31,000 people every year in poor countries.



6 / 11 There is one death happening every four seconds due to inequality.



7 / 11 A new billionaire has been created every 26 hours since the pandemic began



8 / 11 The ten richest men in the world are wealthier than the poorest 310 crore people on the planet.



9 / 11 The ten richest men on the planet are so rich that even if they try to spend one million dollars daily, they will still need over four centuries to spend their combined wealth.



10 / 11 If the ten richest men sat on top of their combined wealth piled up in US dollar bills, they would reach almost halfway to the moon.