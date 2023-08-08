SUMMARY India had recently said that it would defer the imposition of a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers by three months - partially reversing the surprise decision it announced a few days earlier.

While India has not said the new requirement is aimed at China, more than half of its roughly $10 billion in annual imports of personal computers and tablets are Chinese-made. (Image: Reuters)

Relations between the countries have deteriorated since mid-2020 when Chinese and Indian troops clashed on their disputed Himalayan frontier and 24 people were killed. (Image: Reuters)

According to a Reuters report, several Indian government officials said the licensing measure aimed to address a trade imbalance with China. Here are some Chinese trade and investment ventures affected by Indian actions since 2020: (Image: Reuters)

INVESTMENT PLAN BY BYD: China's BYD told its India joint-venture partner last month it would shelve plans for a new $1-billion investment to build electric cars after its investment proposal faced scrutiny from New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

GREAT WALL MOTOR INVESTMENT PLAN: Great Wall Motor shelved plans last year to invest $1 billion in India and laid off all employees there after failing to obtain regulatory approvals. (Image: Reuters)

XIAOMI ASSET FREEZE: India's federal financial crime agency has frozen $670 million of Xiaomi's bank assets since last year, posing a significant challenge to the smartphone maker. The agency alleges that Xiaomi made illegal remittances to foreign entities in the name of royalties. The company denies wrongdoing. (File Photo: IANS)

MOBILE APPS BAN: Citing data and privacy issues, India has banned about 300 Chinese mobile apps including popular ones such as the battle-royale format game from Krafton Inc, a South Korean company backed by China's Tencent. (Image: Reuters)

