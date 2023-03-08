Highlights and key reactions on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech

SUMMARY The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. Here’s a look at the key highlights and reactions from from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.

Indian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking a slide in global equities after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the likelihood of steep rate hikes to tackle inflation. Here’s a look at the key highlights from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.

The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes.

The March 10 release of the Labor Department's jobs report for February and an inflation report next week were important in shaping what the Fed does at its next meeting.

Economist Mohamed A El-Erian said that Market volatility would risk economic well-being and financial stability. Validate the market move and, in the process, negate in an embarrassing fashion, the forward policy guidance provided just a month ago; or stick with that guidance and fall further behind in the battle against inflation.

Fed was "gambling with people's lives" through rate hikes that, by the central bank's most recent projections, would lead the unemployment rate to increase by more than a percentage point, said Senator Elizabeth Warren.