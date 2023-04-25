Global military spending reaches $2.24 trillion in 2022, the highest level ever recorded

SUMMARY The five biggest spenders in 2022 were the United States, China, Russia, India and Saudi Arabia, which together accounted for 63% of world military spending.

1 / 16

World military expenditure rose 3.7%, when adjusted for inflation, to $2.24 trillion in 2022—the highest level ever recorded in SIPRI data. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 16

Total world military spending accounted for 2.2% of global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 16

The five biggest spenders in 2022 were the United States, China, Russia, India and Saudi Arabia, which together accounted for 63% of world military spending. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 16

The USA’s military spending increased by 0.7% to $877 billion in 2022. The total includes military aid to Ukraine, estimated at $19.9 billion. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 16

In 2022 China’s military spending rose for the 28th consecutive year, to reach $292 billion. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 16

Russia’s military spending is estimated to have grown by 9.2% in 2022, to $86.4 billion. This was equivalent to 4.1% of Russia’s GDP. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 16

India’s military spending of $81.4 billion in 2022 saw a rise compared to 2021, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 16

India was also named among the world's largest arms importers. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 16

Ukraine’s military spending rose by 640% to $44.0 billion or 34% of GDP in 2022. The total does not include military aid supplied to Ukraine. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 16

The largest increase was in Europe (+13%), followed by the Middle East (+3.2%), Asia and Oceania (+2.7%) and the Americas (+0.3%). Spending decreased in Africa (–5.3%). (Image: Shutterstock)

11 / 16

France was the second-largest supplier of arms with a 29% share, surpassing the US, which stood at an 11% share. (Image: Reuters)

12 / 16

Ukraine’s military spending went up to $44 billion in 2022, marking a 640% jump, which was the highest single-year increase in a country’s military expenditure. (Image: Reuters)

13 / 16

Saudi Arabia’s military spending rose 16% to reach an estimated $75 billion, marking its first increase since 2018. (Image: Reuters)

14 / 16

Japan’s military spending increased by 5.9% and stood at $46.0 billion, or 1.1% of its GDP. (Image: Shutterstock)

15 / 16

Ethiopia’s military spending rose sharply by 88% to reach $1 billion due to a renewed government offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. (Image: Reuters)

16 / 16

Turkey’s military spending fell for the third year in a row, reaching $10.6 billion, marking a decline of 26% compared to 2021. (Image: Shutterstock)