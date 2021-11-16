From Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar to Savitri Jindal, here's a look at Indian women in the Forbes billionaires list

0
Here’s a look at the richest women in India, as per Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list:
Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar became India’s richest self-made woman billionaire after the cosmetic etailer’s parent firm, FSN E-commerce Ventures, made a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday. According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list, Nayar has emerged as one of the richest people in India and the wealthiest self-made woman promoter in the country. Here’s a look at the richest women in India, as per Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list: (Image: Nykaa)
8# Radha Vembu is the sister of Zoho founder Sridhar. She is currently worth $1.5 billion.
7# Kavita Singhania, 59, has a stake in JK Cement, which her late husband Yadupati Singhania ran as managing director. She is currently worth $1.5 billion.
6# Anu Aga, 79, who led, energy and environment engineering business Thermax, as its chairperson from 1996 to 2004 has a net worth of $1.8 billion. (Image: Thermax)
5# Smita V Crishna, 70, is the third generation inheritor of Godrej. is worth $2.7 billion.
4# Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 68, chairman and co-founder of Biocon, lost 15.22 percent of her wealth last year. She is now worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. (Image: IANS)
3# Leena Tewari, 43, chairs pharma and biotechnology major USV Private Ltd. Tiwari’s net worth, according to Forbes, stood at $4.3 billion, up from $3 billion last year.
2# Falguni Nayar, the promoter and CEO of Nykaa, is worth $7.5 billion. Nayar, an investment banker, started Nykaa in 2012 with a focus was on building an inventory-led business. The company, which was initially funded by Falguni and her husband Sanjay Nayar, chairman of private equity major KKR & Co, turned unicorn in March 2020 with five rounds of funding. Its holding company FSN E-Commerce Ventures launched an IPO on October 28 offering shares at Rs 1,085-1,125 apiece. The target was to raise Rs 5,352 crore from the stock market. The issue was subscribed nearly 82 times. Nayar owns 53.5 percent of the company.
1#Savitri Jindal, 71, became the chairman of the OP Jindal Group after the death of her husband in 2005. She has been listed as the wealthiest woman in India by Forbes with a net worth of $17.7 billion, (Image: PTI)