From Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar to Savitri Jindal, here's a look at Indian women in the Forbes billionaires list



1 / 9 Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar became India’s richest self-made woman billionaire after the cosmetic etailer’s parent firm, FSN E-commerce Ventures, made a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday. According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list, Nayar has emerged as one of the richest people in India and the wealthiest self-made woman promoter in the country. Here’s a look at the richest women in India, as per Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list: (Image: Nykaa)



2 / 9 8# Radha Vembu is the sister of Zoho founder Sridhar. She is currently worth $1.5 billion.



3 / 9 7# Kavita Singhania, 59, has a stake in JK Cement, which her late husband Yadupati Singhania ran as managing director. She is currently worth $1.5 billion.



4 / 9 6# Anu Aga, 79, who led, energy and environment engineering business Thermax, as its chairperson from 1996 to 2004 has a net worth of $1.8 billion. (Image: Thermax)



5 / 9 5# Smita V Crishna, 70, is the third generation inheritor of Godrej. is worth $2.7 billion.



6 / 9 4# Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 68, chairman and co-founder of Biocon, lost 15.22 percent of her wealth last year. She is now worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. (Image: IANS)



7 / 9 3# Leena Tewari, 43, chairs pharma and biotechnology major USV Private Ltd. Tiwari’s net worth, according to Forbes, stood at $4.3 billion, up from $3 billion last year.



8 / 9 2# Falguni Nayar, the promoter and CEO of Nykaa, is worth $7.5 billion. Nayar, an investment banker, started Nykaa in 2012 with a focus was on building an inventory-led business. The company, which was initially funded by Falguni and her husband Sanjay Nayar, chairman of private equity major KKR & Co, turned unicorn in March 2020 with five rounds of funding. Its holding company FSN E-Commerce Ventures launched an IPO on October 28 offering shares at Rs 1,085-1,125 apiece. The target was to raise Rs 5,352 crore from the stock market. The issue was subscribed nearly 82 times. Nayar owns 53.5 percent of the company.