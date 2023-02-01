English
homephotos Newseconomy News

From education to health, FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 allocations at a glance

By CNBCTV18.COMFeb 1, 2023 4:04:31 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

SUMMARY

Union Budget 2023: PM Modi govt's focus on construction of roads, highways, and railway lines continued as seen in the Budget 2023’s emphasis on increasing Capex. With adjustments to the new income tax system, the middle class has received some respite, making it quite evident that the government intends to switch from the old system to the new one. From education to health and food subsidy to rural employment scheme, here's looking at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocations for Budget 2023.

National Education Mission | The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan or the National Education Mission was launched in 2018. The education budget in 2022 was allotted Rs 1,04,278 crore - a rise of Rs 11,054 crore from the previous year. The education budget allocation for 2021-22 was Rs. 93,223 crores, which was reduced by 6% as compared to the year before.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana | PMJAY is a national public health insurance fund of the government that aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage for low income earners in the country. In 2022-23, PMJAY was allocated Rs 6,412 crore, which was double the revised estimates of 2021-22 (Rs 3,199 crore).

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 | MNREGA is a social security measure that aims to guarantee the 'right to work'. The allocation is lower than the revised Rs 89,400 crore spending outlay for 2022/23, and the smallest since 2017/18.

Food Subsidy | The food subsidy stands at FY24 food subsidy seen at Rs 1.97 lakh crore and the allocation to the food corporation of India is at Rs 1.37 lakh crore. In 2022-23, the central government had allocated Rs 2.06 lakh crore for food subsidy out of which Rs 1.45 lakh crore was for providing food subsidy to FCI.

National Health Mission | Launched by the government of India in 2005, the NHM was allocated Rs 36,960 crore in FY 2022-23, a seven percent increase compared to the previous year's REs.

Smart Cities Mission | Budgetary allocation towards urban development has seen a steady rise since 2017-18. From Rs 34,020 crore spent on urban development — Rs 9,520 crore of this on Smart Cities alone — an estimate of Rs 76,549 crore is likely to be spent on urban development in 2022-23, of which Rs 14,100 crore is expected to be set aside for development of smart cities. (Read here)

PLI schemes | In 2020, the central government introduced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 14 sectors with a total incentive outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore. 

