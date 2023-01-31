Economic Survey 2023: Top 10 key highlights

SUMMARY Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023 in Parliament on Tuesday, January 31. Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. The Economic Survey document of the Ministry of Finance is prepared under the administration of the Chief Economic Advisor. It holds key insights into India's macroeconomic landscape and government policies and also reforms that can be ushered in. Here’s a look at the key highlights from the survey.

The survey pegged India's GDP growth for fiscal 2023-24 in a broad range of 6-6.8 percent depending on the trajectory of economic and political developments globally. The survey's baseline forecast for real GDP growth is 6.5 percent.

With inflation persisting in the advanced economies and central banks hinting at further rate hikes, downside risks to the global economic outlook appear elevated. If inflation declines in FY24 and if the real cost of credit does not rise, then credit growth is likely to be brisk in FY24. (Image: Shutterstock)

The challenge of the depreciating rupee, although better performing than most other currencies, persists with the likelihood of further increases in policy rates by the US Fed. (Image: PTI)

Global growth has been projected to decline in 2023 and is expected to remain generally subdued in the following years as well. Slowing demand will likely push down global commodity prices and improve India’s CAD in FY24. (Image: Shutterstock)

Labour markets recovered beyond pre-COVID levels, in both urban and rural areas. Quarterly urban employment data shows progress beyond pre-pandemic levels. The unemployment rate declined from 8.3 percent in July-September 2019 to 7.2 percent in July-September 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the manufacturing sector moderated in the first half of FY23. However, inflows stayed well above the pre-pandemic levels, driven by structural reforms and measures improving the ease of doing business, making India one of the most attractive FDI destinations in the world. (Image: Shutterstock)

In the mobile phone segment, India has become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally, with the production of handsets going up from 6 crore units in FY15 to 29 crore units in FY21. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian Pharmaceuticals industry plays a prominent role in the global pharmaceuticals industry. The cumulative FDI in the pharma sector crossed the $20 billion mark by September 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)

While secondary capital market indices Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex were not immune to the volatility in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) flows, they performed better than their peers between April and December 2022. Furthermore, net FPI flows turned positive in the quarter ending December 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)

The growth of exports may have moderated in the second half of FY23. However, their surge in FY22 and the first half of FY23 induced a shift in the gears of the production processes from mild acceleration to cruise mode. (Image: Shutterstock)