Budget 2023: Top 10 key Highlights — FM Nirmala Sitharaman says Indian economy heading towards bright future

While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Indian economy is on a "right track and heading towards a bright future". "Our focus on reforms and sound policies resulting in Jan Bhagidari helped us in trying times, our rising global profile is due to several accomplishments," she said.

Sitharaman added said that the entire expenditure of about Rs 2 lakh crore under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being borne by the Central government, for supplying free foodgrains for a year to all Antyodaya and priority households.

Sitharaman highlighted seven priorities of Budget 2023 saying "they compliment each other and act as Saptarishi guiding us through the Amrit Kaal." Budget Priorities highlighted by FM Sitharaman include, inclusive development, reaching last mile infrastructure and investment, unleashing potential, Green Growth, youth power, Financial Sector

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the economic agenda for the government's vision focuses on facilitating opportunities for citizens, providing strong impetus to growth and job creation as well as strengthening macroeconomic stability

In her speech while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday, Sitharaman said, "Seven priority areas of the Budget are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and financial sector."

She further informed that the agriculture accelerator fund for agri startups will be set up.The agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, the finance minister informed.Sitharaman also announced that a cooperative-based model has been adopted to support the small and marginalised farmers.

MUMBAI: The Indian government will spend $122.3 billion) on longer term capital expenditure in 2023/24, extending a strategy adopted to revive growth in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. The allocation is higher than the 7.5 trillion rupees budgeted for in the previous year and the highest on record. The year-on-year increase of 33% is only marginally lower than last year's 35% jump. The ratio of capex-to-GDP, which rose to 2.7% in 2022/23, is estimated at 3.3% in the new financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The government will also continue a 1.3 trillion rupees long-term loan to states for longer term investments, the minister said.

India ups capex by 33%, to focus on growth in last full budget before elections. India will focus on economic growth and job creation, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday, presenting the government's last full budget in parliament before elections due next year, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is projected to win. The aim is to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana outlay hiked by 66% to Rs 79,000 cr Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a 66 percent hike in the outlay for the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) to Rs 79,000 crore.

India has Increased its, budget allocations to Rs 790 billion for affordable housing in 2023/24. Finance Minister says increase in public capex key to crowding in private investments. Says Indian economy has become the fifth-largest economy in the world in last nine years.

Budget to encourage agri-startups by youngsters, an agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2023 speech. While presenting the Budget 2023-24 before the Parliament, the minister said, "Digital public infrastructure of agriculture to be built as open source, opened standard, interoperable public good".