English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newseconomy News

Budget 2023: Who prepares it, how is it made and key details

Budget 2023: Who prepares it, how is it made and key details

Budget 2023: Who prepares it, how is it made and key details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 20, 2023 7:30:14 PM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. Given that it will be the last full budget before the general elections in 2024, anticipations are high from it. However, before delving further, it’s important to understand what exactly is a Budget and how is it made in India.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9

What is Budget? | Union Budget is an estimation of revenue and expenditure of the Central Government over a specified period of time. Put simply, it is an annual financial statement of a government which lays out the fiscal roadmap for the country for the next year. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9

Who prepares it? | The Annual Budget is prepared by the ministry of finance in consultation with Niti Aayog and other concerned ministries. The Budget division of the department of economic affairs (DEA) in the finance ministry is the nodal body responsible for producing the Budget. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9

When does the preparation start? | Preparation of the Union Budget takes months of planning and execution. The budget-making process starts in August-September, that is, about six months prior to its date of presentation. Through consultation, review and revisions, the final budget, along with the accompanying finance bill is presented by the Finance Minister to the Parliament for discussion and approval.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 9

How is it made? | Firstly, the circular is issued to all ministries, states, Union territories, and autonomous bodies by the finance ministry asking them to prepare estimates for the coming year. Then the circular comprises skeleton forms along with requisite guidelines based on which ministries present their demands. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 9

Ministries are also required to give a detail of their revenues and expenditures in the past year. After requests are received, they are scrutinised by the top officials of the government. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 9

Extensive consultations are undertaken between the ministries and the department of expenditures. Upon approval, the data is then sent to the finance ministry.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 9

The finance ministry, after going through all recommendations allocates revenues to various departments for their future expenditures. (Image: Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 9

The finance minister holds pre-Budget meetings with various stakeholders to know about their proposals and demand and these stakeholders include state representatives, bankers, agriculturists, economists and trade unions.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 9

Once the pre-Budget consultations are done, the finance minister takes the final call on demands and it is also discussed with the PM before finalisation. (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Davos 2023 | India an important market, many fintech startups to partner with: Mastercard

arrow down
X