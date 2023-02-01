FM Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament to present Budget 2023: Union Cabinet meeting begins

SUMMARY Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.

This is the FMs fifth straight Budget presentation, which will also be the last for the current Narendra Modi government ahead of the 2024 general elections. There are numerous expectations from homemakers and the salaried class on Income tax relaxation in Budget 2023. Investors are expecting that the budget announcements would boost the market, while there is optimism from various sectors that the FM would announce pro-manufacturing allocations.

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began in New Delhi on February 1. The meeting comes ahead of Budget 2023-24, which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Before the cabinet meeting Finance Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

