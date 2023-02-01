English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newseconomy News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament to present Budget 2023: Union Cabinet meeting begins

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament to present Budget 2023: Union Cabinet meeting begins

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Parliament to present Budget 2023: Union Cabinet meeting begins
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 10:46:13 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

SUMMARY

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stepped out of North Block and is heading to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi as she gears up to present the 2023 Union Budget. This is the FMs fifth straight Budget presentation, which will also be the last for the current Narendra Modi government ahead of the 2024 general elections. There are a lot of expectations from homemakers and the salaried class on Income tax relaxation in Budget 2023. Investors are expecting that the budget announcements would boost the market, while there is optimism from various sectors that the FM would announce pro-manufacturing allocations.
Image count1 / 5

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stepped out of North Block and is heading to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi as she gears up to present the 2023 Union Budget. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

This is the FMs fifth straight Budget presentation, which will also be the last for the current Narendra Modi government ahead of the 2024 general elections. There are a lot of expectations from homemakers and the salaried class on Income tax relaxation in Budget 2023. Investors are expecting that the budget announcements would boost the market, while there is optimism from various sectors that the FM would announce pro-manufacturing allocations.
Image count2 / 5

This is the FMs fifth straight Budget presentation, which will also be the last for the current Narendra Modi government ahead of the 2024 general elections. There are numerous expectations from homemakers and the salaried class on Income tax relaxation in Budget 2023. Investors are expecting that the budget announcements would boost the market, while there is optimism from various sectors that the FM would announce pro-manufacturing allocations.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 5

There are numerous expectations from homemakers and the salaried class on Income tax relaxation in Budget 2023. Investors are expecting that the budget announcements would boost the market, while there is optimism from various sectors that the FM would announce pro-manufacturing allocations. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began here on Wednesday. The meeting comes ahead of the Budget 2023-24 which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Before the cabinet meeting Finance Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Image count4 / 5

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began in New Delhi on February 1. The meeting comes ahead of Budget 2023-24, which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Before the cabinet meeting Finance Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 5

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn, meets with President of India Droupadi Murmu, ahead of presenting Budget 2023. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Budget 2023 should support, encourage new & current investment, says Sanjiv Bajaj

Next Article

US Federal Reserve set to hike interest rates at the slowest pace in a year

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X