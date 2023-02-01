Budget 2023: 5 key announcements for agriculture sector

SUMMARY Last year, the government had increased the agricultural credit target to Rs 18 lakh crore for the 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 16.50 lakh crore the year before.

The government has increased the agricultural credit target by over 11 percent over the last year's allocation to Rs 20 lakh crores for the new financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget on Wednesday.

Last year, the government had increased the agricultural credit target to Rs 18 lakh crore for the 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 16.50 lakh crore the year before. Government initiated computerisation for 63,000 primary agricultural credit societies with an investment of Rs 2,516 crore and is going to make the deployment of 20 lakh crore seamless.

The government has also promised an agriculture accelerator fund to support agritech startups in rural areas; would help improve usage of technology in agriculture sector. While farm loans usually attract an interest rate of about 9 percent, the government has been providing interest subvention to make short-term crop available at a cheaper rate to farmers, and help boost farm output.

Urmi Shah, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said the agriculture output growth will continue to remain the key enabling agriculture. "The agricultural credit target has been set at Rs. 20 lakh crores. Agriculture output growth will continue to remain the key enabling agriculture and agrochemicals and fertilisers stocks such as Coromandel International, Paradeep Phosphates etc. to remain in focus."

"Furthermore, Rs. 60,000 crores will be set for fisheries which may benefit companies like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen. Rs. 2,200 crores have been allocated to horticulture development. These steps taken by the government will lead to the enhancement of other crops and agriculture," Shah said.