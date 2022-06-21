

1 / 6 Larry Summers | The former United States Secretary of the Treasury from 1999 to 2001, a role equivalent to the Minister of Finance in India, Larry Summers, said that the US economy would see a recession in the next two years. Summers noted that whenever inflation has risen above 4 percent and unemployment has dipped below 4 percent, both benchmarks that have been crossed in the US, the world’s leading economy has suffered from a recession.



2 / 6 Adena Friedman | Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum, Adena Friedman, CEO of one of the biggest stock exchanges in the world – Nasdaq, cautioned that predictions of a recession could be one of the reasons that lead to one in the first place. Stating that such predictions can erode consumer confidence, at the same time that markets remain volatile, which increases the actual risk of recession in her eyes, reported the Washington Post.



3 / 6 Lloyd Blankfein | In an interview with CBS, senior chairman at financial services major Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein said that there was a "very, very high risk" of recession, but added that the Fed had powerful tools to prevent it as well.



4 / 6 David Solomon | Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC that there is a 30 percent chance of a recession in the next 12 to 24 months. “There's a reasonable chance at some point that we have a recession or we have very, very slow sluggish growth," he said.



5 / 6 Elon Musk | The world’s richest man and the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk said that the US was already in a recession due to the rally that has gone on for too long. Musk warned that further misallocation of capital could make things worse in the coming months.