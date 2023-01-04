homephotos Newseconomy News

Axis My India survey: Facebook, Flipkart most used social media and e commerce platforms

Axis My India, released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) on January 4, which is a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues. The sentiment analysis examines five relevant sub-indices – overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits, and more.

Axis My India surveyed a sample size of 10,019 people – 70% from rural and 30% from urban India via computer-aided telephonic interviews.

According to the findings of the survey, the household expense has increased for families as compared to last year.

The consumer sentiment index (CSI) showed an increase in consumption of essentials like personal care and household items. Spends on discretionary products like AC, cars, and refrigerators also surged for families.

The survey informed that families are looking at investing in different investment avenues in 2023.

Children’s education stood out as the main financial goal and saving more was the key New Year resolution for families in 2023.

The survey also indicated an increase in media consumption for families.

The time spent on the internet and mobile has also increased.

Facebook stood out as the preferred and most used social media platform.

The survey unveiled Flipkart as the most used e-commerce platform.

The survey also highlighted interest in purchasing a 4 or 2-wheeler.

