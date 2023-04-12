TCS Q4 in charts: Dollar revenue and margins miss estimates

SUMMARY Software major Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday reported a 14.8 percent rise in net income to Rs 11,392 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal. Operating profit or EBIT increased by 1.4 percent sequentially to Rs 14,448 crore and missed estimates of Rs 14,829 crore.

The EBIT margin missed street expectations by 50 basis points, coming in at 24.5 percent. The firm reported its slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in 11 quarters. US Dollar revenue for the March quarter stood at $7.19 billion, a growth of 1.7 percent compared to the December quarter.

While the net income stood at Rs 11,392 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal, it was Rs 10,846 crore in third quarter of the reported fiscal. The same stood at Rs 10,431 crore and Rs 9,478 crore in second and first quarter of FY23 respectively.

While the margin rose by 24.5 percent in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, it increased by 24 percent in third quarter of the reported fiscal. The same rose by 24 percent and 23.1 percent in second and first quarter of FY23 respectively. In the fourth quarter of FY22, the same rose by 25 percent.

The revenue stood at 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last fiscal. In third quarter of the said fiscal, it had increased by 2.8 percent. The same rose by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent in second and first quarter of FY23 respectively. In the fourth quarter of FY22, the same rose by 2.6 percent.

The tech giant saw attrition during the fourth quarter ease to 20.1 percent against 21.3 percent in the last quarter. In second quarter of FY23, the same witnessed it easing to 21.5 percent. On the other hand, the same eased to 19.7 percent and 17.4 percent in first quarter of FY23 and fourth quarter of FY22 respectively.