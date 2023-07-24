Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Multiple potential catalysts over next 18 months, say analysts

SUMMARY Out of the 40 analysts that are tracking Reliance Industries, over 80 percent of them continue to have a buy recommendation on the stock. The remaining have a hold and sell rating respectively.

Reliance Industries reported its June quarter earnings after market hours on Friday. The company's revenue stood at Rs 2.07 lakh crore from Rs 2.19 lakh crore last year. EBITDA margin also expanded by 100 basis points from last year. Strong contribution from the consumer, upstream business, offset the decline seen in the O2C business.

Out of the 40 analysts that are tracking Reliance Industries, over 80 percent of them continue to have a buy recommendation on the stock. The remaining have a hold and sell rating respectively. Within the street, New Street Research has the highest target on Reliance at Rs 3,200 per share.

Brokerage firm Citi has maintained a buy rating on Reliance Industries with a price target of Rs 2,750. The brokerage called the numbers broadly in-line with Jio and Retail, while Oil & Gas was ahead of estimates. However, the firm said that most key business segments have a softish near-term outlook, which can prevent any meaningful earnings upgrades.

Downgrade cycle for Reliance is likely behind and the capex will peak in two quarters, according to JPMorgan. The brokerage has increased its financial year 2024-2025 operating profit or EBITDA estimates by 1.5-4.1 percent and also sees upside risks to the same. On the other hand, it has cut its EPS estimates by 5.4 percent and 2.9 percent respectively to account for the higher tax rate. It further added that the stock offers multiple potential catalysts over the next 18 months, for which, further visibility can be given during the upcoming AGM. JPMorgan has maintained its buy rating on Reliance with a price target of Rs 3,040.

Reliance Industries is moving into a phase where monetisation and investment cycles are running concurrently till 2027, which is a first in two decades, Morgan Stanley said in its post-earnings note. The brokerage further said that this multi-decade profit shift offers under-appreciated opportunities, especially as the earnings cycle turns. Although it remains overweight on Reliance, it has cut its price target to Rs 3,000 from Rs 3,210 earlier.

Jefferies has also maintained its buy rating on Reliane with a price target of Rs 2,935. It mentioned that the results of all the segments were in-line while citing the margin improvement of Reliance Retail. Although Jio saw faster subscriber addition, a delay in tariff hikes will lead to a 6 percent and 4 percent cut respectively for its financial year 2024 and 2025 EBITDA estimates. The note also said that the risk reward on the stock is now balanced post the recent rally.