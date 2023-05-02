From Newgen Tech to Spandana Sphoorty, companies that posted their Q4 results on May 2

SUMMARY As investors have put their hard-earned money into limited companies that are listed on the stock exchanges, CNBC-TV18 lists out the firms that have announced their fourth-quarter results.

Mold-Tek Technologies | The company on Tuesday reported a 115 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 10.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Hyderabad-headquartered engineering services provider has recorded a 49.1 percent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations at Rs 42.5 crore for the fourth quarter.

Newgen Software Technologies | The digital transformation solutions provider on Tuesday reported a more-than 37 percent increase in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 78.6 crore in the January-March quarter of FY23. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 57.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, Newgen Software said in a statement. The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 32 percent to Rs 305.1 crore, compared to Rs 231.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

UCO Bank | The public sector lender on Tuesday reported an 86.2 percent rise in net profit to Rs 581.24 crore for the March 2023 quarter on the back of a reduction in bad loans. The bank reported a profit of Rs 312.18 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22. UCO Bank has posted its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 1,862.34 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 929.76 crore in the preceding fiscal, registering a nearly 100 percent year-on-year growth, the Kolkata headquartered lender said in a stock exchange filing.

Punjab & Sind Bank | The state-owned bank on Tuesday reported a 32 percent increase in net profit to Rs 457 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2023, helped by a decline in bad loans. The bank's profit had stood at Rs 346 crore in the January-March quarter last year. In a stock exchange filing, the lender said gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 6.97 percent in the fourth quarter from 12.17 percent a year ago.

Spandana Sphoorty | The microlender on Tuesday reported a 268 percent jump in its consolidated March-quarter net profit to Rs 105.55 crore. The Hyderabad-based company, specialising in rural loans, had posted a post-tax profit of Rs 71.36 crore in the preceding December quarter. For FY23, its post-tax net profit declined to Rs 12.31 crore against Rs 69.8 crore in the year-ago period.

DCM Shriram | The chemicals company on Tuesday said the company's net profit dropped a whopping 53 percent to Rs 186.7 crore as against Rs 401 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the revenue fell by just 1 percent to Rs 2,948.7 crore against Rs 2,873.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Fino Payments Bank | The bank on Tuesday reported a 25 percent increase in its post-tax net profit for the March 2023 quarter at Rs 22.08 crore. The Navi Mumbai-headquartered company had posted a post-tax net profit of Rs 17.62 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income increased to Rs 323.43 crore, up from Rs 285.29 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 314.10 crore in the preceding December quarter.