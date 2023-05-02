From Newgen Tech to Spandana Sphoorty, companies that posted their Q4 results on May 2

SUMMARY As investors have put their hard-earned money into limited companies that are listed on the stock exchanges, CNBC-TV18 lists out the firms that have announced their fourth-quarter results.

1 / 7

Mold-Tek Technologies | The company on Tuesday reported a 115 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 10.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Hyderabad-headquartered engineering services provider has recorded a 49.1 percent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations at Rs 42.5 crore for the fourth quarter.

2 / 7

Newgen Software Technologies | The digital transformation solutions provider on Tuesday reported a more-than 37 percent increase in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 78.6 crore in the January-March quarter of FY23. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 57.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, Newgen Software said in a statement. The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 32 percent to Rs 305.1 crore, compared to Rs 231.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.