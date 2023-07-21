Infosys Q1 Results: Number of sell recommendations on the stock are the highest in over a decade

SUMMARY Most analysts who track Infosys have either cut their rating or future EPS estimates for the stock. 25 out of the 47 analysts have a buy ratnig, while 11 analysts each have a hold and sell recommendation.

The number of analysts having a sell recommendation on Infosys is now the highest in over a decade. Post its June quarter results, 23.4 percent of the 47 analysts who track the index have a sell recommendation on the stock. The last instance of Infosys analysts having sell recommendations this high was back in 2009, when 31.4 percent of the analysts had a sell call on the stock.

Infosys reported its June quarter results on Thursday where it cut its financial year 2024 revenue growth guidance to 1-3.5 percent from 4-7 percent earlier. The stock's American Depository Receipt (ADR) ended 8.5 percent higher overnight.

JPMorgan has the lowest price target on the street for Infosys, while brokerages like Jefferies and BNP Paribas continue to maintain a buy rating. Here's what they had to say:

JPMorgan has an underweight rating on Infosys with a price target of Rs 1,150. The firm wrote in its note that the cut in guidance brings a welcome dose of realism that should extend to the stock's valuations as well. It further noted that persistent sharp cuts and misses in guidance can have a bearing on the stock's valuations in the short-to-medium term. It has reiterated its underweight rating given the weakening growth outlook and demand visibility that Infosys is vulnerable to.

Brokerage firm Macquarie has downgraded Infosys to underperform with a price target of Rs 1,130, which implies a potential downside of 21 percent from Thursday's closing levels. The brokerage believes that the $2 billion framework deal is not a "mega deal" but just a management estimate and not committed revenue by the client. It also believes that Infosys may not win a fair share of "outcome-oriented" deals and is expected to lag peers.

The weakness in growth has magnified after Infosys cut its guidance, according to brokerage firm Nomura. It has downgraded Infosys to reduce and also cut its price target to Rs 1,210 from Rs 1,260 earlier. Nomura is of the belief that Infosys will underperform industry growth in financial year 2024 and that the cut in revenue growth guidance, overshadows the in-line execution in the June quarter. The lowering of guidance also reflects the pullback in discretionary demand and slow decision-making, as per Nomura's note.

BoFA Securities has cut its financial year 2024 and 2025 Earnings per Share estimates for Infosys by 2 and 3 percent respectively to incorporate the updated full-year outlook. It said that the cut in guidance is an unpacking of macro, portfolio and market share issues. It has maintained its neutral rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,390.

Not everybody is bearish on Infosys though. HSBC has maintained its buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,540. While the revised guidance broadly reflects the sectoral weaknesses, there may be some company issues as well, according to the firm. It also cut its Earnings per Share estimate by 3-5 percent.

