Global corporate earnings roundup: A look at Q1 results across industries

SUMMARY The Q1 earnings season is a critical time for investors, as it provides insight into the performance of companies during the first three months of the year and sets the tone for the rest of the year. From technology to healthcare, retail to energy, we'll explore the trends, challenges, and successes of the top companies in each sector. Let's delve into the data and analysis of Q1 earnings and gain valuable insights into the state of the global economy.

1 / 6

Harley Davidson reports better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue: Harley Davidson reports strong Q1 results with better-than-expected profit and revenue, thanks to pent-up demand for its popular models and higher shipments ahead of the key riding season. The company has been passing high production costs onto consumers to sustain margin growth, which has driven a 21 percent rise in sales from motorcycles and related products. Harley also reaffirmed its full-year outlook, expecting revenue growth of 4 percent to 7 percent and an operating income margin of 14.1 percent to 14.6 percent for the fiscal year.

2 / 6

MasterCard profit beats estimates: MasterCard reported better-than-expected quarterly profit despite a turbulent economy, thanks to sustained demand for travel and dining. The company's net revenue rose 11 percent to $5.7 billion, beating estimates, while adjusted operating expenses rose 10 percent to $2.4 billion. MasterCard's adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter were $2.80, while net income fell to $2.4 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 6

Domino's Pizza beats quarterly sales estimates on price hikes, and steady demand: Domino's Pizza exceeded Q1 sales expectations with a 3.6 percent increase in US same-store sales, thanks to price increases and new menu items attracting more customers. Total revenue rose 1.3% to $1.02 billion, slightly below estimates due to a strong dollar, while net income rose to $104 million.

4 / 6

Caterpillar's profit rises on resilient demand: Caterpillar's Q1 profit rose by 31 percent, beating Wall Street expectations, thanks to increased US infrastructure spending. However, a flat order backlog suggests that demand may have peaked. The company was able to raise prices to offset higher costs, but an increase in dealer inventories caused the shares to fall by 4.7 percent. Analysts believe that an unchanged order backlog may indicate a slowdown in equipment purchases.

5 / 6

China's BYD posts 410% leap in first-quarter profit: BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant, reported a 410 percent increase in Q1 profit, with net profit of 4.13 billion yuan ($596.56 million) and revenue of 120.17 billion yuan. The company consolidated its leadership in the domestic market and outsold Volkswagen in China for the first quarter of this year. BYD sold 552,076 new energy vehicles in Q1, a 92.81 percent increase YoY, driven by its Dynasty and Ocean series.

6 / 6

Hasbro revenue beats as gaming boost offsets slowing demand for toys: Hasbro exceeded Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue thanks to strong sales of its "Magic: The Gathering" game sets, which helped offset a decline in demand for its other toys and action figures. The overall toy industry is expected to remain flat or decline this year due to slowing demand and retailers reducing their orders, but Hasbro's revenue from "Magic: The Gathering" jumped by 16 percent after the release of its "Phyrexia: All Will Be One" game set. This helped to counter a 23 percent decrease in revenue from its consumer products segment, which was affected by weaker demand for NERF blasters, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig toys.