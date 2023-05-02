From Pfizer to HSBC — here's a look at some of the top global earnings

SUMMARY The Q1 earnings season is a critical time for investors, as it provides insight into the performance of companies during the first three months of the year and sets the tone for the rest of the year. Let's delve into the data and analysis of Q1 earnings and gain valuable insights into the state of the global economy.

BP posts $5B quarterly profit on strong oil and gas trading | British energy company BP has reported a strong quarterly profit of $5 billion in underlying replacement cost profit for the first three months of 2023, up from $4.8 billion in the previous quarter. The earnings report has been attributed to exceptional gas marketing and trading results, as well as a strong oil trading performance. The profit numbers were lower than the $6.2 billion BP posted in the first quarter of 2022 but still exceeded analyst expectations. The company also announced further plans to reward shareholders by buying back $1.75 billion of stock.