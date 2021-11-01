Who is Mr Goxx, the crypto-loving hamster beating the stock market?



1 / 6 With the crypto market capturing the collective imagination of the world at large, it isn’t surprising to know that a Germany-based cryptocurrency-investing hamster has been beating the S&P 500 like it is child’s (or hamster’s) play. (Image credit: Quantent)









2 / 6 Started as a light-hearted by-project by individuals who remain anonymous, the hamster, Mr Goxx, has been given a tidy little office from where to take investment decisions. The setup is simple. (Image credit: Quantent)









3 / 6 Mr Goxx has an intention wheel where he goes to and depending on how he has spun it, a cryptocurrency is chosen. After this, Mr Goxx is trained to go through either one of a buy or sell ‘decision tunnel’. (Image credit: Quantent)









4 / 6 Mr Goxx’s trades are live-streamed on Twitch and performance logs are posted on Reddit and Twitter.









5 / 6 The performance of Mr Goxx, which was named after Mt Gox, once the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has reportedly beaten not just the S&P 500 but also investors such as Warren Buffett. Since June, his portfolio is up around 19 percent. (Image credit: Quantent)





