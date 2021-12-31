Top cryptos of 2021 people really care about: Bitcoin takes 2nd spot, find out who grabs 1st place

Cryptocurrencies in 2021: 2021 will go down in history as the year when Bitcoin and other cryptos went mainstream. These coins and tokens became popular this year, from coins like Ether, Cardano, and Solana to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. But some of the coins were more loved than others. Here's a list of top cryptos of 2021 people cared about the most, which is why their web views surged. Check out how much money you'd have made had you invested in them a year ago. The data is taken from CoinMarketCap's 2021 wrapped list.