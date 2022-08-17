Top 10 crypto personalities on Twitter and what you can learn from them

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Twitter has emerged as a budding communication space for the cryptosphere. The who's who of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry use the microblogging site to post announcements, future predictions, investment advice and much more. Some tweets even cause massive market movements (take Elon Musk's Dogecoin and Bitcoin tweets, for instance). Therefore, for anyone vested in digital assets, Twitter is a hotline of information, insights and trends. It's the easiest way to have your ear to the ground and stay updated in the crypto world; easier still if you follow these ten renowned Crypto Twitter personalities.

Vitalik Buterin |

The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, is perhaps one of the most followed crypto personalities on Twitter. He has a following of roughly 4.2 million on his official page, and God knows how many followers on his 5,000+ fake and fan-generated profiles. Buterin’s feed features Ethereum network updates, technical articles, regulatory commentary and other resources on all things crypto. (Image: Shutterstock)

Roger Ver | Commonly known as Bitcoin Jesus in crypto circles, Roger Ver is considered the first Investor in Bitcoin start-ups. Over the years, he has invested in companies like Bitcoin.com, Blockchain.com, Ripple, ZCash, Kraken, and others. Today, he has a follower base of 755K on Twitter. His feed is filled with valuable information and advice about Bitcoin, more specifically, Bitcoin Cash, which he is an ardent supporter of. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Lark Davis | Perhaps New Zealand's most popular crypto vlogger, Lark Davis, has more than 1 million followers on Twitter and a similar number on Instagram. His mission is to educate the average investor regarding crypto wealth creation. He also publishes a weekly investor report that provides the latest updates on altcoins, NFTs and the DeFi industry. (Image: @TheCryptoLark/Twitter)

Brian Armstrong | Co-founder and CEO of the crypto exchange platform Coinbase, Brian Armstrong is known for his tweets on current matters in the cryptoverse. His opinions offer a fresh perspective on trending stories and help people see beyond the usual narrative. Armstrong also shares informative crypto articles, Coinbase offers and the latest interviews on his feed, which now has more than a million followers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Barry Silbert | Barry Silbert is the founder and CEO of the Digital Currency Group, the parent company of Grayscale, Genesis Trading, CoinDesk and other prominent firms in the cryptoverse. He is also a serial re-tweeter with 761K followers. His feed is full of helpful information, including the latest crypto articles, product launches, insightful retweets from other influential personalities, crypto advice, and occasional jokes. (Image: @BarrySilbert/Twitter)

Andreas Antonopoulos | Most people know Andreas Antonopoulos from his famous podcast, Speaking of Bitcoin (formerly Let's Talk Bitcoin!). However, he is also a tech entrepreneur, a teaching fellow for the M.Sc. Digital Currencies course at the University of Nicosia, and author of 5 finance-related books. Therefore, his feed is a treasure trove of crypto information, opinions, advice and more. His Twitter handle is also a platform for individuals to ask questions to all the personalities he hosts on his podcast. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Michael Saylor | As the co-founder and executive chairman of the software giant MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor has more than 2.6 million followers on Twitter. Saylor is an ardent supporter of Bitcoin, and his feed is full of BTC news updates, technical analysis, and interview snippets. His pro-Bitcoin stance makes his feed the ideal mood-lifter when BTC prices start to dip. (Image: michael.com)

Elon Musk | This list wouldn't be complete without Elon Musk, who owns Twitter figuratively and literally. While he doesn't post regular crypto-specific content, when he does, it usually sends prices rallying. For instance, in May 2022, Musk tweeted that SpaceX merchandise could soon be purchased using Dogecoin. Following his tweet, Doge spiked by as much as 10 percent. His feed is also populated with general tweets about finance, politics, automobiles, space exploration and some hilarious jokes. And did we mention he has 103 million followers? (Image: AP)

Will Clemente | Perhaps the youngest personality on the list, Will Clement is a blockchain analyst, a writer, and a podcaster. He provides on-chain and off-chain market insights to his 657K followers. His feed is a mix of insightful retweets, technical analysis, news updates, and deep-seeded memes. His pinned post on the current state of Bitcoin has received nearly 1,200 retweets. (Image: @WClementeIII/Twitter)

Brad Garlinghouse | The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, is another influential crypto personality with nearly 650K followers on Twitter. His feed is usually loaded with updates and opinions on crypto regulation and financial legislation. He also posts occasional market predictions, Ripple updates, details of upcoming crypto conferences, etc. Not to mention, Garlinghouse has quite the sense of humour, dropping hilarious memes now and then. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)