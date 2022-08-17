Top 10 crypto personalities on Twitter and what you can learn from them

Twitter has emerged as a budding communication space for the cryptosphere. The who's who of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry use the microblogging site to post announcements, future predictions, investment advice and much more. Some tweets even cause massive market movements (take Elon Musk's Dogecoin and Bitcoin tweets, for instance). Therefore, for anyone vested in digital assets, Twitter is a hotline of information, insights and trends. It's the easiest way to have your ear to the ground and stay updated in the crypto world; easier still if you follow these ten renowned Crypto Twitter personalities.