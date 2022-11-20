These US celebrities are named in lawsuit against FTX

SUMMARY The sudden collapse of the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has resulted in investors losing billions. Once valued at $32 billion, the exchange has declared bankruptcy. Now the crypto exchange, its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and celebrities who were engaged in promotions of the company have been named in a lawsuit spelling potential trouble. One FTX investor has started a class action lawsuit against FTX, Bankman-Fried and others for promoting a ‘Ponzi scheme’. A look at the celebrities being sued for promoting the crypto exchange.

Tom Brady | The American Football superstar quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady is one of the celebrities named in the lawsuit. (Image: Reuters)

Gisele Bundchen | Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who was also married to Tom Brady until last year, had also promoted FTX and is named in the lawsuit. (Image: Reuters)

Stephen Curry | One of the biggest names in basketball, Stephen Curry was part of FTX’s A-list advertising campaigns and is another defendant in the lawsuit. (Image: Reuters)

Shaquille O’Neal | Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as most call him is one of the greatest basketball players ever. Having made fortunes through smart investment, his promotions for FTX have now landed in hot water. (Image: Reuters)

Udonis Haslem | Another basketball player in the NBA, Udonis Haslem plays for the Miami Heat, whose arena is named after the beleaguered crypto exchange. Haslem has also appeared in promotions for FTX, for which he is also a defendant in the lawsuit. (Image: Reuters)

David Ortiz | Retired baseball player David Ortiz played for the Boston Red Sox and has done promotions for FTX. (Image: Reuters)

William Trevor Lawrence | Emerging NFL star William Trevor Lawrence was part of FTX’s large portfolio of sports stars that were promoting the exchange. (Image: Reuters)

Shohei Ohtani | Japanese professional baseball all-rounder, Shohei has also been sued as part of his association with FTX. (Image: Reuters)

Naomi Osaka | Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka is among the FTX celebs who have been named and are being sued in the lawsuit. (Image: Reuters)

Larry David | Comedian and Sienfield-creator had appeared in a now infamous minute-long Superbowl ad where he played a comedic detractor against FTX. The irony of being sued over the same advert as FTX collapsed would probably not be lost on the comedian. (Image: Reuters)

Kevin O’Leary | Millionaire, television personality and businessman Kevin O’Leary is not only a spokesperson who promoted FTX but also one of the investors in the exchange. O’Leary has come under fire for saying that he would back FTX founder Bankman-Freid again. He is also being sued. (Image: Reuters)