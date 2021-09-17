The future of Bitcoin: From Ray Dalio to Cathie Wood, top investment pandits weigh in

Bitcoin prices have experienced some wild swings in August-September. A week ago, its prices had touched $52,000 only to correct back to $45,000 the next day. And while in the past couple of months, it has seen lows of $30,000 after rising as high as $65,000, some crypto analysts and proponents believe it could touch as high as $300,000 by next year. At the same time, there are some well-known people singing bearish tones for the coin. While it's hard to say what the future has in store for the crypto, we take a look at what bitcoin's proponents and opponents are saying about the coin. And maybe, take a brief glance at what the future holds.