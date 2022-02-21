India to tax cryptocurrency; a look at how other countries regulate it



1 / 12 Cryptocurrencies have come a long way. From being speculative products that few dared to enter, they are now a burgeoning investment opportunity. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital currencies are now more widely accepted. However, the decentralized technology behind them has the potential to disrupt the traditional financial system. That is why governments, lawmakers, and financial think tanks globally have been evaluating their use cases. India introduced a tax on all ‘virtual digital assets’ starting April 1. Any income from the transfer of digital assets would be taxed at 30 percent with no deductions or exemptions. The flat 30 percent tax rate will apply even on the gifting of digital assets and a 1 percent tax deductible at source (TDS) will be applicable to every transaction involving crypto. But different countries are trying out different approaches to managing the crypto revolution. While some have adopted them fully, others have imposed bans or restrictions. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 12 El Salvador: This South American country has been one of the biggest proponents of cryptocurrency adoption. In September 2021, El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. This means that all businesses and retailers in the country are required to accept bitcoin as a digital payment for products and services. The president is even planning to create a 'Bitcoin City' where bitcoin will be free from property and capital gains taxes.



3 / 12 Russia: Russia has approved to legalise cryptocurrency and is set to roll out laws to govern it. The current draft of the laws suggests cryptocurrencies will most likely be treated like foreign currencies, per media reports. This means the licensed providers will be allowed to transact in cryptocurrency. However, for day-to-day transactions crypto tokens will need to be converted into Rubles first. And any cryptocurrency transaction above 600,000 Rubles will need to be declared to the appropriate tax authorities. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 12 China: The emerging global power has been mostly hostile towards cryptocurrencies and mining activities. Initially, Chinese president XI Jinping made a statement favoring blockchain technology in 2017. But fearing the impact of unfettered cryptocurrency trading on China's economic bottom line, the country outright banned any virtual asset trading activities in 2021. Even before the trading ban, China brought the hammer down on bitcoin mining activities in the region, citing environmental concerns.



5 / 12 Japan: Japan has taken a progressive stance on cryptocurrency regulation. They recognize cryptocurrencies as legal property under their Payment Services Act (PSA). Crypto exchanges in the country need to register with Japan’s Financial services agency and comply with anti-money laundering obligations. Gains made from cryptocurrency come under the category of miscellaneous income. Tax rates on crypto gains depend on the income, but the highest earners can be taxed up to 55 percent. (Image: AP Photo)



6 / 12 United Kingdom: All businesses and start-ups engaging in crypto-asset activities in the UK must register with the country's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Crypto-asset businesses there need to apply for an 'Authorized Payment Institution License'. They also have to comply with the prevalent Anti-Money laundering measures. Under UK common law, crypto-assets like bitcoin are also recognized as property. As such, disposing of crypto assets is subject to capital gains tax. It is 20 percent for higher taxpayers and 10 percent for basic rate taxpayers.



7 / 12 European Union (EU): Cryptocurrency transactions are legal throughout most European Union countries. But the governance of individual countries can vary. The taxation laws also vary from country to country, ranging from 0% to 50%. In 2020, the European Commission recommended the Markets in Crypto-Asset Regulation (MiCA) framework to increase consumer protection and introduce new licensing requirements.



8 / 12 Canada: The Canada Revenue Authority (CRA) treats cryptocurrency as a commodity under the country’s Income Tax Act, per a Thomson Reuters Institute report released this year. The country also recently broadened its Anti-Money Laundering Monitoring and Terrorist Financing laws to cover cryptocurrencies on crowdfunding platforms. The move is being seen as a response to anti-vaccine protests in the country allegedly with resources gained from crowdfunding bitcoin. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 12 South Korea: The country does not consider cryptocurrencies as financial assets. This means cryptocurrency transactions are not bound to capital gains tax. The Financial Supervisory Services oversee crypto exchange regulations in the country. Exchanges also have to follow strict Anti-money laundering guidelines set by the FSS. In late November, the country delayed its cryptocurrency taxation bill to 2023. The bill would have levied a 20 percent capital gains tax for gains above 2.5 million Won ($2,122).



10 / 12 Australia: Australia categorizes cryptocurrencies as legal property; this makes them subject to capital gains taxes. Exchanges can only operate in the country if they are registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (ATRAC) and meet the necessary Anti-money laundering obligations. The Australian taxation office considers cryptocurrency as a personal use asset if used to purchase goods or exchange with another currency. However, it is not a personal use asset when used for investment. Personal use assets are typically disposed of when used, so they are subject to capital gains taxes (CGT).



11 / 12 Singapore: The country has been somewhat of a pioneer in cryptocurrency regulations. Cryptocurrency trading is legal there, and it is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under Singapore's Payment Services Act. Businesses can also obtain a license to run exchanges. There is no capital gains tax in Singapore and appreciation of an asset does not require individuals or businesses to pay taxes on them. However, individuals have to pay a 17 percent income tax if they are involved in the cryptocurrency business.