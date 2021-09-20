Here's what you can buy with the current value of 1 Bitcoin  

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency has surged over 4 times in value since September 2020. While its volatility and speculative nature have made some countries clamp down on cryptos, the coin is still worth $45,000. This, however, is still far from its peak price of $64,000 that it had reached in May. But with a single Bitcoin still being worth nearly Rs 34 lakh, anyone who bought the token before the peak is not complaining. While Bitcoin may not be accepted in India as legal tender, unlike El Salvador and Ukraine, here is everything you could buy with the value of 1 Bitcoin: