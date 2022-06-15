Last year was massive for the crypto industry. A tremendous bull run saw most cryptocurrencies hit their all-time high, including Bitcoin, which skyrocketed to a whopping USD 69,000. Sensing the immense potential of these virtual digital assets, a number of brands decided to hop onto the crypto bandwagon. Big names like Starbucks, Microsoft, AT&T, and others even started accepting crypto payments in 2021. However, with the decline of the crypto market over the last few months, many predicted that institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies would begin to dwindle. But quite surprisingly, it hasn't. Many high-profile companies continue to show faith in cryptocurrencies by accepting them as a mode of payment for goods and services. Here is a list of brands and companies that have recently started accepting crypto payments-