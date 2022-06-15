

1 / 5 Balenciaga | In May 2022, Balenciaga became the second luxury label under the Kering Group to accept crypto payments, the first being Gucci. However, the French fashion house will only be accepting crypto payments on its website and its flagship stores in New York and Beverly Hills. Moreover, shoppers can only make crypto payments in Bitcoin and Ethereum, with several more options to be included in the future. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 5 Chipotle | This is perhaps the most recent company to accept crypto payments. On 2nd June 2022, Chipotle, the popular Mexican fast-food chain, announced that it would accept crypto payments at all of its 2,950 outlets in the US. What's more impressive is that it will accept a total of 98 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether and seven USD-backed stablecoins. In doing so, Chipotle joins a long list of restaurants and food chains that accept crypto payments, such as Subway, Starbucks, Taco Bell, etc. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 5 Tag Heuer | Tag Heuer is another high-profile addition to the list of companies accepting crypto payments. The Swiss luxury brand has partnered with BitPay to allow crypto payments for its customers in the US. The company provides multiple crypto payment options, including Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin and a few stablecoins, for its entire range of watches and accessories. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 5 Shopify | Shopify is one of the world's largest e-commerce companies. It has recently tied up with Crypto.com to enable its merchants to accept payments in up to 20 different crypto coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Doge, Shiba Inu coin, and Cronos. The best part is that there will be zero transaction fees and a settlement fee of just 0.5 percent. Also, settlement fees are being waived off until 30th June 2022. (Image: Shutterstock)