Cryptocurrencies had a rollercoaster of a year in 2021. Regulations, price records, and increasing interest in cryptocurrencies have all been witnessed throughout the year. Meme cryptocurrencies also took the world by storm as tokens like SHIB, Dogecoin, Floki, and more have hitten crazy high prices. But at the same time, instances of cryptocurrency scams like the Squid Game token have also been on the rise.