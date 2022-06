1 / 10 Elon Musk: The SpaceX chief has been the most vocal supporter of cryptocurrencies. Netizens call him "Dogefather" as he often supports and tweets his love for Dogecoin. According to Musk, digital currencies will benefit people and will increase their power over the government. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Mike Tyson: The former American professional boxer had tweeted that he was "all in" on cryptocurrency Solana. The controversial heavyweight boxer, in a separate tweet, asked his 5.7 million followers how high they think the price of the digital currency would go. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 Reese Witherspoon: Earlier this year, the American actress and producer had said in a tweet, "In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, and digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?" Last September, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed she had bought Ethereum. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Tom Brady: Celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen purchased an equity stake in crypto firm FTX as part of a long-term partnership. The celebrated American football player and the supermodel also serve as ambassadors for FTX. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 Paris Hilton: Last year, Paris Hilton made international headlines after saying, "NFTs have literally taken over my entire mind and soul... I'm obsessed. It's all I think about. I've never been so excited about something in my life because I really see this as the future." Hilton hasn't disclosed the exact value of her crypto investment, but she says that she started investing in both Bitcoin and Ether in 2016 itself. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 10 Snoop Dogg: The American rapper announced his plans to turn Death Row Records, a record label that he acquired earlier this year, into an NFT label. Last September, Dogg revealed that he had an alias (an anonymous NFT art collector called Cozomo de' Medici), who had a digital collection worth over $17 million. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Gwyneth Paltrow: The Hollywood actor appeared at the Zoom summit earlier this year and was seen pushing the benefits of NFTs. She was accompanied by fellow artiste Mila Kunis. Paltrow said that women deserved to make just as much from cryptocurrency and NFTs as men. Paltrow has invested in the crypto-payments start-up MoonPay. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Mark Cuban: The billionaire entrepreneur has revealed that 80 percent of his investments that aren't on "Shark Tank" are crypto-related. Cuban, who is a television personality, has a cryptocurrency portfolio of various digital coins, NFTs and investments in many blockchain companies. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Serena Williams: The tennis legend has invested in Nestcoin, a company driving crypto adoption in Africa. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has backed Bitcoin saying its limited supply of 21 million coins ever to exist makes it a great investment tool. "There's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world and obviously, I think it's all being led by bitcoin," Williams said recently. (Image: Reuters)